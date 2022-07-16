₹362.50 heroin seizure: Container booked by person in Delhi, claim Navi police
Following the seizure of heroin worth ₹362.50 crore in Navi Mumbai, police claimed that the container was booked by a person in Delhi.
According to the Navi Mumbai police, the modus operandi in such cases is that the accused do not go to claim the container fearing a trap by the police. It is already found that there are drugs hidden. The container that was seized on Thursday by Navi Mumbai crime branch after receiving information from Punjab police has been lying in a logistics firm in Panvel since December 2021.
“In order to get the container, they wait till it gets auctioned. When any container stays unclaimed for a long time, the logistics firm incurs losses as they don’t get the rent for keeping the same. Hence, they auction it. When the auction happens, the actual owner of the container sends someone else ahead to bag the auction and get the container. We suspect that a similar modus would have been planned in this case too, and the accused was waiting for the container to get auctioned,” said an officer.
In the meantime, the police have formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) involving five police teams. “The container, in which the 72.50kg drug was hidden in a metal frame of the door, was booked by someone from Delhi as per the documents. While one team has left for Delhi to investigate that lead, another has left for Gujarat to investigate a lead on the agents who operate in the trading of the imports,” a police officer said.
-
Former Punjab Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away at 79
The cremation will be held at Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon's native village of Dadu Jodh in Gurdaspur district at 11.30am on Sunday. Nirmal Singh Kahlon was elected MLA from Fatehgarh Churian constituency in Gurdaspur district in 1997 and 2007. In the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections, he lost to Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of the Congress in close contests. Dera Baba Nanak Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who contested the recent elections against sAD leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, also offered condolences.
-
Karnataka HC gives nod to lower court to decide validity of suit against mosque
The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition that sought the appointment of a commissioner to survey a mosque in Mangaluru before a local court heard the maintainability of a suit making the same demand. The court was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable.
-
Central Government gives NOC to start first PG medical college in Navi Mumbai
The Central Government has given a No Objection Certificate to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start its first medical post-graduate college in Navi Mumbai. Even as the plan for the medical college was in the pipeline for over a year, it was only now that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare granted the NOC. It is expected to have its first batch from 2023.
-
Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal
Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election. The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand a tribal leader from Odisha, governor Droupadi Murmu, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology. “Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer. For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics