37-year-old who has undergone gender change dies by suicide

Mumbai: A 37-year-old woman, who was employed with a television sports channel, died by suicide at Yashwant Nagar in Goregaon West on Sunday.

Police said that the woman had a gender change operation in 2018. “After the surgery, she developed a feeling that no one was accepting her or treating her as a woman,” a police officer from Goregaon police station said, adding she was under psychological treatment.

The woman had been living with a friend since 2019 at Yashwant Nagar. At 11.45 am on Sunday, when her roommate returned home after visiting a salon, he found the door locked from inside. He asked the woman to open the door, but he did not get any response even after several attempts. Finally, when he opened it using his key, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan, police officers said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating,” the officer said.

