Ferry breaks down near Mumbai’s Gateway of India after rope gets entangled, 38 rescued

Thirty-eight people, including four crew members, were rescued after a ferry broke down approximately 1.5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India on Thursday evening.

A second ferry was diverted to the spot and brought all passengers and crew back to Gateway of India jetty. (HT Photo)

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According to the Colaba police, around 8.30 pm on Thursday, the ferry Anwari, which takes passengers on a 30-minute harbour cruise from the Gateway of India, broke down after a rope got entangled in the propeller. There were 38 people on board, including 34 passengers and four crew members.

“The ferry was around 1.5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India when it broke down,” said a police officer from Colaba police station.

Also read: Plan to build modern jetty at Gateway of India: Nitesh Rane

Police coordinate rescue operation

After the crew alerted the police, constable Abhijit Shinde and police naik S Gurav, who were at the beat chowki at Gateway of India, assessed the seriousness of the situation and began gathering information about other boats in the vicinity of Anwari, the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The police learned that another ferry, named Azad Hind, was near the stranded Anwari. “The owner of Azad Hind, Junaid Mulla, was immediately contacted, and he contacted the crew. Azad Hind was then diverted towards Anwari, and everyone was safely rescued and brought to jetty number 2 at Gateway of India around 9.10 pm,” said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police learned that another ferry, named Azad Hind, was near the stranded Anwari. “The owner of Azad Hind, Junaid Mulla, was immediately contacted, and he contacted the crew. Azad Hind was then diverted towards Anwari, and everyone was safely rescued and brought to jetty number 2 at Gateway of India around 9.10 pm,” said the police officer. {{/usCountry}}

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The police said they will question Anwari’s crew to understand what led to the breakdown.