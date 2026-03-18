Mumbai, The Maharashtra government is planning to develop a modern jetty at Gateway of India in view of the heavy tourist footfall at the landmark monument, Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane stated in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. Plan to build modern jetty at Gateway of India: Nitesh Rane

The state has also taken up with the Centre issues related to permissions, tariff structure and safety concerning Jetty No. 5 at the iconic waterfront in south Mumbai, Rane said.

He was replying to a calling attention notice raised by member Ashok Patil.

Legislators Varun Sardesai and Prakash Surve participated in the discussion.

Rane said the government aims to develop Mumbai into an international-standard tourism and maritime hub by strengthening jetty management, introducing modern boats, and building marinas and passenger amenities.

Noting that the Gateway area witnesses heavy congestion due to large passenger movement, he said new jetty infrastructure is being planned to ease crowding and improve safety.

There are five jetties at the site, of which Jetty Nos. 1 to 4 are used by general passengers and are managed by the Mumbai Port Trust. Jetty No. 5 is proposed to be used primarily for private and larger yachts, which is expected to reduce congestion at the other jetties, he said.

Rane said there has been public dissatisfaction over the existing revenue-sharing model at Jetty No. 5, where a majority share goes to a private entity. The state has written to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on February 16, 2026, seeking a review of the tariff structure.

On improving the income of fishermen and boat operators, the minister said the government is encouraging a shift from traditional wooden boats to modern vessels, facilitating bank loans for this, and also promoting the use of electric boats.

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