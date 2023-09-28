38-hour block for Panvel station announced. Check impact on Mumbai local train services

The Central Railway on Thursday announced a major 38-hour traffic block on both the Up and Down lines between Belapur and Panvel suburban stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The block is scheduled to take place from 11pm on September 30, 2023, to 1pm on October 2, 2023 – a period during which educational institutions and most of the offices will remain closed. The traffic block at Panvel station has usually been carried out in recent times to facilitate the remodelling work, a critical component of the construction of two new lines for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Impact on local train services

The block will impact the local train services on the Harbour Line. (HT FILE)

The block will impact the local train services on the Harbour Line. The suburban train services will not be available between Belapur and Panvel stations on both the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines during the block period.

Up and Down suburban services on the Harbour line will be short-terminated/originated at Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi stations. Up and Down suburban services on the Trans-Harbour line will run only between Thane and Nerul/Vashi stations during this period. Commuters should plan their travel accordingly, considering the temporary disruptions caused by this block.

Key train timings during the block period:

The last local train for Panvel on the Down Harbour line before the start of the block will depart from CSMT at 9.02pm on September 30, 2023, and arrive at Panvel at 10.22pm.

The last local train departing Panvel on the Up Harbour line before the block will leave Panvel at 10:35pm and arrive at CSMT at 11:54pm on September 30, 2023.

The last local train for Panvel on the Down Trans-Harbour line before the block will depart from Thane at 9:36pm and reach Panvel at 10:28pm on September 30, 2023.

The last local train leaving Panvel on the Up Trans-Harbour line before the block will depart from Panvel at 9:20pm and arrive at Thane at 10:12pm on September 30, 2023.

The first local train after the block from CSMT for Panvel will depart at 12:08pm and arrive at Panvel at 1:29pm on October 2, 2023.

The first local train after the block from Panvel towards CSMT will depart at 1:37pm and arrive at CSMT at 2:56pm on October 2, 2023.

The first local train after the block from Thane for Panvel will depart at 1:24pm and arrive at Panvel at 2:16pm on October 2, 2023.

The first local train after the block from Panvel towards Thane will depart at 2:01pm and arrive at Thane at 2:54pm on October 2, 2023.

