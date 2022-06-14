Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
39-year-old man arrested for murder in Dombivli

Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli arrested a 39-year-old man for the murder of a person after the two fought over snacks while consuming liquor on an open ground
Published on Jun 14, 2022 09:26 PM IST
ByNB Gupta, Bhiwandi

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli arrested a 39-year-old man for killing a person after the two fought over snacks while consuming liquor on an open ground. Some neighbours had seen a person wearing a cap trying to resolve the argument between the deceased and accused, which led the police to the accused.

The accused, Arjun Nanda More, is a labourer. His parents died while his wife left him a few years ago. The identity of the deceased was still not established.

The accused and his friend were drinking and eating at a playground in the Bavanchawl area of Dombivli (W). An officer from Vishnu Nagar Police station said, “The deceased saw them and demanded some chicken chunks. More ignored him. When the deceased persisted, More was enraged and started an argument with him. He then took a wooden stick and started hitting the deceased. His friend intervened to resolve the fight. However, More ignored him.”

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the locals alerted the police about the body found on the ground. Some of them had seen the two drinking and gave a description to the police.

Pandharinath Bhalerao, senior police inspector, Vishnu Nagar police station, said, “During the preliminary investigation, we heard that a person who was wearing cap was seen resolving a fight. We then checked the CCTV footage and traced the friend who led us to the accused.”

