4 alleged PFI members arrested in Maharashtra’s Panvel

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Panvel in the Raigad district for holding meetings for the expansion of organisational committees and appointment of office bearers to replace functionaries held last month.

An officer said the local unit secretary of the banned outfit and two other members from Panvel organised the meeting on Wednesday. “The ATS got specific information...after verifying the details, the agency conducted a raid and brought the four to the local ATS office for inquiry. Once their role became clear, a case was registered against them and they were arrested,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Offices and premises of people linked to PFI were raided and over 100 members of the organisation were arrested before the government last month banned it and its affiliates for five years. The government has accused PFI of involvement in terrorism. The PFI announced its dissolution after the ban was imposed and asked its members to stop their activities.