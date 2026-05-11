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4 booked for attempting to extort 15 lakh from medical officer of civic hospital

Jogeshwari police booked four individuals for extortion after demanding ₹15 lakh from a doctor, threatening to viralize a compromising video.

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Megha Sood
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Mumbai: Jogeshwari police booked four persons, including a woman, on Saturday in an attempt-to-extort case after they allegedly demanded 15 lakh as ‘protection money’ from a medical officer at the civic Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

4 booked for attempting to extort 15 lakh from medical officer of civic hospital

The accused attempted to blackmail the complainant, Dr Prakash Umaji Pawar, 45, a Borivali West resident, using a video that allegedly showed him working at a private setup, which is prohibited for a government doctor. The accused threatened to make the video viral if the victim did not pay.

In his police complaint, Pawar stated that the pertinent video dates back to April 8, 2026. At that time, he was at a café in Malad West, uploading fitness certificate information for Hajj pilgrims’ vaccinations onto a designated portal after his office hours. The hospital administration appointed him as the Nodal Officer for the Hajj portal. According to him, someone secretly recorded the video.

According to the police, a group of three men and a woman first barraged Pawar with calls from an unknown number for several days. Later, around 12:30 pm on May 6, Pawar was working at the hospital when a person masquerading as a patient first asked his name and then showed him the video on a mobile phone. He then took the doctor aside and demanded payment, threatening to make the video viral. Half an hour later, the same person returned to the hospital and, in front of the doctor’s colleagues, brazenly demanded a sum of 15 lakh within an hour.

 
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