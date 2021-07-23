4 killed, 4 injured in landslide in Maharashtra’s Mahad

As heavy rain continues to lash Raigad district, four people are reported to have died in a landslide at Sakhar Sutar Wadi in Mahad taluka early Friday. Five people are still trapped under the rubble while four others are injured. A rescue operation could not be carried out as the Pitalwadi-Umarath Fata bridge connecting these villages as well as the Umarath Fata-Sakhar bridge were washed away.

Amid heavy rainfall, two factories in MIDC area of Mahad caught fire--one on Thursday night, another on Friday morning. “We have called fire tenders from neighbouring locations but access is becoming difficult so local fire tenders are trying to put out the fire,” Nidhi Choudhari, the Raigad district collector, said.