4 killed in pile-up on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE: Four people were killed and at least six injured in a pile-up on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at 6:30 am on Tuesday. A police officer said that six vehicles, including a container, a truck, two cars, and one tempo crashed into each other. The cars were crushed in the middle of the container and two trucks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police identified three of the four, who were killed, as Gaurav Kharat, 36, Saurabh Tulse, 32, and Sidharth Rajguru, 31. The identity of the fourth killed in the pile-up was being ascertained.

Police said that the truck driver lost control and caused the pile-up. They added that the four were travelling in a Swift car and were caught in the centre of the pile-up. The injured escaped without any major injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, said senior inspector Shirish Pawar.

The bodies of the four were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.