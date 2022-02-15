Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news
mumbai news

4 killed in pile-up on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

A police officer said that six vehicles including a container, a truck, two cars, and one tempo crashed into each other
(HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 10:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: Four people were killed and at least six injured in a pile-up on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at 6:30 am on Tuesday. A police officer said that six vehicles, including a container, a truck, two cars, and one tempo crashed into each other. The cars were crushed in the middle of the container and two trucks.

Police identified three of the four, who were killed, as Gaurav Kharat, 36, Saurabh Tulse, 32, and Sidharth Rajguru, 31. The identity of the fourth killed in the pile-up was being ascertained.

Police said that the truck driver lost control and caused the pile-up. They added that the four were travelling in a Swift car and were caught in the centre of the pile-up. The injured escaped without any major injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, said senior inspector Shirish Pawar.

The bodies of the four were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.

