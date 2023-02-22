4 more Ro-Ro services from city likely in next 18 months

After the success of the Ro-Ro (roll on-roll off) service between Mumbai and Mandwa, four more services are expected to take off to Mora, Kashid, Dighi and Revas in the next 18 months. The announcement was made on Tuesday after a meeting between chief minister Eknath Shinde and union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbanand Sonowal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The projects are at various stages of the bidding and will be implemented with equal funding by the Centre and the state government under Sagarmala scheme.

Amit Saini, chief executive officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board, said, “After we got a good response to the Mumbai-Mandva Ro-Ro service launched in September 2020, several operators came forward for more such services. We also wanted to improve water connectivity.”

The tendering for these four projects is at various stages and “we expect to start at least three of them in the next one-and-a-half years”, he said. “The three services from Mumbai to Mora, Kashid and Dighi collectively cost around ₹200 crore.”

The state government also requested the Centre for a pavilion of Maharashtra at National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat’s Lothal which will be built at an estimated cost of around ₹2,000 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We expect the pavilion to exhibit the paintings related to the fleet of warships used in the era of Shivaji Maharaj. The state government will help it in every possible manner,” chief minister Eknath Shinde is quoted to have said.

The state and Central government officials also discussed the reduction in VAT on bunker fuel. It has been demanded by the operators of passenger boat services. There was also a demand for the modernisation of passenger boats.

“It was a preliminary discussion and the boat owners have been directed to give a proposal for the upgradation of vessels. A call will be taken by the government. The reduction in VAT on bunker fuel will help bring down the operation cost of these waterways’ services,” an official from Mantralaya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}