4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man

Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. Ganesh Chelaswami Hikutty (37), who runs a dosa centre near Sitaram Garden in Sanpada Sector 8 went near the pole to enquire when electricity at his shop would resume. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.

“Hikutty received multiple fractures on his right shoulder. He was not in a position to give a statement then and hence the statement was recorded only on Wednesday. We would be writing to NMMC to give the names of the staff,” a police officer from Sanpada police station said.

The four have been booked under Sections 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

