4 of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Jhanjare, his mother, wife and a daughter, the official said.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
At least four members of a family were killed and five others injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along with his family members, was travelling in one of the cars, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza when the truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when he apparently lost his control over the wheel.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, he said, adding that a case was being registered.

