4 of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

At least four members of a family were killed and five others injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along with his family members, was travelling in one of the cars, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza when the truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when he apparently lost his control over the wheel.

The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Jhanjare, his mother, wife and a daughter, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, he said, adding that a case was being registered.