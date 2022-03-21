4 seriously injured after gas explosion in Kalwa

Four employees of a gas agency suffered 70% to 80% burns after a gas cylinder exploded at a house above the Bharat Gas Agency office in Kalwa’s Shiv Shakti Nagar on Sunday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four were cooking in the house when the incident occurred and have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “An LPG gas cylinder exploded at ground-plus-one structure above a gas agency in Kalwa on Sunday at around 11.30pm. The incident occurred when the four employees of the gas agency were cooking. When we received the call, our team was busy dousing off fire at another site in Thane, so we sent the Kalwa fire brigade team to the spot. Both the Kalwa fire brigade team and Kalwa police brought the situation under control. Four workers of the gas agency were seriously injured in the explosion and were taken to the Kalwa Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. The exact reason for the blast is yet to be known. We have taken out a total of 11 gas cylinders from the Bharat Gas Agency and have kept it in a safe place.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four workers injured have been identified as Satyam Mangal Yadav (20), Anuraj Singh (29), Rohit Yadav (20) and Ganesh Gupta (19).

Kalwa police station investigation officer, Yogesh Kumar Shirsat, said, “As of now, there is no foul play or any illegal gas filling activities happening there. We have registered an accidental case but the investigation is under way.”

Narendra Tiwari, a resident of Kalwa Shiv Shakti Nagar, said, “I reside behind the structure where the LPG cylinder explosion took place. Fortunately, there were no casualties and other homes were not affected.”

CSM Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dattatrey Kole, said that all the four persons from the LPG cylinder explosion were seriously injured when brought at around 12.30am. They were given first aid and at around 1.30am shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A medical official at Kasturba Hospital said, “All the four are critical and are under observation.”