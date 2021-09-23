40% eligible population in Mumbai fully vaccinated against Covid, 85% get at least first dose: Data

Around 40% of the total 9.2 million targeted adult population in Mumbai is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 85% population has been administered at least one dose, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The highest target of the fully vaccinated population — 59% — is in the age group of 45-60 years, followed by 55% senior citizens above 60 years of age. Further, a 23% target is achieved in the 18-45 years of age group. The data reveals that 52% of the total healthcare workers and 57% frontline workers have been fully vaccinated.

However, civic officials assume that 20% out of the total vaccinated citizens in Mumbai are from the satellite towns in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These beneficiaries are considered to be a floating population, who mostly work in Mumbai but reside in satellite towns.

The vaccination for Covid-19 started with healthcare workers in the city on January 16, 2021, followed by frontline workers and senior citizens in March 2021, those above the age of 45 years in April and from May 2021, vaccination was rolled out for everyone above the age group of 18 years.

According to BMC data, 9,236,500 or 9.2 million is the targeted adult population in the city that is above 18 years of age and is eligible for vaccination. According to the census of 2011, the city’s population is 12.4 million. The highest number of the beneficiary or eligible citizens in the age group is 5,684,800 or 5.6 million is in the 18 to 45 age group, of which 23% have got both doses and 78% have got their first dose. The second-highest number of beneficiaries are in the 45 to 60 years of age group having 2,082,100 beneficiaries, of which 59% are fully vaccinated and 90% have got at least first dose.

The data of the BMC has, however, added a few caveats which include pregnant and lactating mothers, students going abroad etc in the 18 to 44 age group, and bedridden citizens are included in the senior citizen category. The total doses administered data also includes data of disabled citizens.

Further, in the case of senior citizens above the age group of 60 years, out of the total 1,469,600 or 1.4 million beneficiaries, 55% are fully vaccinated and 76% have got at least first dose. In the case of healthcare and frontline workers, though age-wise breakup is not available, the BMC anticipates beneficiaries to be around 600,000.

The data reveals that around 273,249 healthcare workers are beneficiaries in the city, of which 52% are fully vaccinated and 69% have got at least first dose. In the case of frontline workers, there are 313,625 beneficiaries, of which 55% are fully vaccinated and 76% have got at least the first dose. According to BMC officials, many healthcare and frontline workers have also taken their second dose by registering with alternate phone numbers or as general citizens.

Meanwhile, experts anticipate that next year, by this time, we will be in a much more comfortable situation when it comes to vaccination. This considering vaccine for children is also expected in the coming months and the scope of vaccination drive will increase.

Dr Madhav Sathe, former microbiology professor at BYL Nair Hospital said, “Considering the challenges in the city and country, we have done very well when it comes to vaccination. I feel many developed countries are also curious about our pace. There will be no problem further even if the supply is good. India has good scope to ramp up infrastructure considering our skills at public vaccination are good owing to polio vaccination.”

Dr Sathe added, “By this pace, next year at this time we might have fully vaccinated our adult population. The scope of vaccination drive will increase with vaccines for children arriving, but that would not hinder the pace considering the experience of vaccinating children for polio.”

