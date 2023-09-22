42-year-old man jumps off sea link; search to continue today

A 42-year-old man allegedly jumped into the sea from the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Thursday. A joint search operation by the police, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the fire brigade could not locate him till it was halted late in the evening, police officers said.

According to the police, the security guards posted on the bridge saw a man stop his car, a Toyota Innova, around 4 am on the north stretch and took the drastic step.

“When the security guards looked for the man, they could see him and hear him shouting for help. They immediately alerted us, and we in tun sought help from the navy, the coast guard and the fire brigade. A chopper and boats from the coast guard were pressed into service. However, we haven’t succeeded so far and will continue the search on Friday,” a police officer attached to Worli police station said.

The officer said they searched the Toyota Innova and found the driving licence through which the man was identified as Vinay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Durga Nagar in Jogeshwari East. “Yadav is married and has a son, but it is not clear as to why he took the drastic step,” the officer said and added that Yadav is a driver, and the tourist vehicle is owned by one Shivshankar Yadav.

“We are recording statements of the missing man’s family members and the vehicle owner. At present, our priority is to find him. However, we think chances of finding him alive are very less now,” the police officer added.

No case has been registered.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; and Sanjivini: 011-24311918