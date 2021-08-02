Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 42-year-old’s body found in car in Bhiwandi near Mumbai
mumbai news

42-year-old’s body found in car in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

According to an eye witness, the car was stationary for over three hours. They noticed the man on the driver’s seat to be unconscious and alerted the police
By Ankita G Menon
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The police are investigating the case further. (Photo for representation)

A 42-year-old man’s body was found in a car below the flyover at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi on Sunday afternoon. Narpoli police has taken the body for post mortem to Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Prabhakar Jangi, a resident of Padma Nagar in Bhiwandi.

According to an eye witness, the car was stationary for over three hours. They noticed the man on the driver’s seat to be unconscious and alerted the police.

“As per records, the victim is the owner of the car and it was being used for online taxi service. The victim was working as a manager in a textile company but lost his job due to the pandemic. He then joined the online taxi service,” said a police officer.

The police are investigating further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP