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430 MSF personnel deployed in SGNP to curb encroachments, poaching

Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), western Maharashtra, said the additional MSF personnel joined duty last week

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has deployed 430 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) to strengthen patrolling, curb encroachments and detect poaching attempts across the 103 sq km expanse of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The move aimed at curbing encroachments, poaching attempts in the 103-sq-km national park. (HT Photo)

Jitendra Ramgaonkar, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), western Maharashtra, said the additional MSF personnel joined duty last week. The reinforcement comes amid mounting pressure on the park’s existing workforce, which includes around 125 guards, six range forest officers, two deputy directors and a director, who are tasked with tackling encroachments, poaching and ongoing legal matters.

Encroachment removal in SGNP has been under judicial scrutiny since a writ petition filed by the Bombay Environmental Action Group. In May 1997, the Bombay High Court directed the clearance of all encroachments and later appointed a high-power committee to monitor progress. However, authorities have struggled to fully implement the order.

“As per directions of the high-power committee, we proposed additional manpower. A joint survey by SGNP officials and MSF has identified 15 locations where camps will be set up,” Ramgaonkar said. “MSF is a recognised force and will help prevent unauthorised entry into core zones, check poaching and assist in controlling encroachments.”

 
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