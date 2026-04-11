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451 illegally stored LPG cylinders worth 40 lakh seized in Dongri raid

The raid, conducted in the Wadi Bunder Bridge and Dongri areas, followed specific intelligence received by the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies Chandrakant Dange, officials said

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: In a crackdown on LPG black marketing triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis, the food and civil supplies department seized 451 LPG cylinders and eight vehicles from the Wadi Bunder Bridge and Dongri areas on Friday.

451 illegally stored LPG cylinders worth 40 lakh seized in Dongri raid

According to officials, the 19-kg commercial cylinders were being illegally stored and transported without a licence. The total value of the seized goods is valued at 40.61 lakh.

The raid, conducted in the Wadi Bunder Bridge and Dongri areas, followed specific intelligence received by the Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies Chandrakant Dange, officials said.

Officials said the cylinders were being illegally transported and stored in trucks without a valid licence. The operation was carried out by a special squad led by Deputy Controller of Rationing (Enforcement) Ganesh Bellale and Deputy Controller of Rationing (Division A) Madhuri Shinde, along with Supply Inspector Pradeep Yadav.

The agency under scrutiny, Jai Hind Gas Agency, owned by Nazma Sanarul Mandal and managed by Sanarul Rahmatulla Mandal, has been accused of non-compliance with government norms related to commercial LPG distribution and illegal storage. Dongri police have lodged an FIR against both individuals, and Sub-Inspector Pandurang Shivaji Waghmode is investigating the case.

 
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