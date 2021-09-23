Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 452 tuberculosis patients contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai
mumbai news

452 tuberculosis patients contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai

Although Mumbai is being considered as the tuberculosis (TB) capital of India, patients in the city have largely escaped being co-infected with Covid-19. The Covid-19 positivity rate among the tested TB patients is around 1.8%.
By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Covid-19 and tuberculosis are infectious diseases which primarily attack the lungs of the patients. (HT FILE)

Although Mumbai is being considered as the tuberculosis (TB) capital of India, patients in the city have largely escaped being co-infected with Covid-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, only 452 TB patients undergoing treatment in the city have contracted the coronavirus. The Covid-19 positivity rate among the tested TB patients is around 1.8%.

TB and Covid-19 are infectious diseases which primarily attack the lungs. They present similar symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing, although TB disease has a longer incubation period and a slower onset. So, to overrule any possibilities of misdiagnosis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted 25,303 tests for Covid-19 among TB patients with symptoms between March 2020 and August this year. Of this, 452 patients have been identified with TB-Covid co-infection.

Doctors said Covid-19 can be lethal for TB patients whose lung capacity is already compromised. In addition, TB patients also tend to have co-morbid or living conditions like malnutrition, diabetes, smoking, HIV among others that increase their vulnerability. Data from BMC shows that 37 TB patients have succumbed to the co-infection since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

“Patients with TB have two-fold risk of severe Covid-19. So, after the pandemic started, we shifted the TB patients to Covid Care Centres, especially from slums like Dharavi, Bandra (East), Kurla, Govandi among others that record a large number of TB cases every year,” said Dr Pranita Tipre, in-charge of TB department in BMC.

In October 2020, the Central health department issued guidelines on Bi-directional TB-Covid-19 screening and screening of TB among influenza-like-illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases. Following which, all government and private hospitals were instructed to test symptomatic patients with ILI, SARI and Covid-19 with TB.

Doctors have called for more research to understand the reason for low co-infection rates among TB patients.

“TB patients are highly immunocompromised which makes them most vulnerable to contracting Covid-19. Despite this, the number of co-infection has been extremely limited. So, there is a possibility that the TB regimen may have somehow saved them from Sars-CoV-2. But we need more studies to establish the fact,” said Dr Lalit Anande, former medical superintendent of Sewri TB Hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pending e-challans: Maharashtra traffic police issue ultimatum to over 10 lakh vehicle owners

Bombay high court grants a month to Maharashtra govt to fill vacant MSHRC posts

Money laundering case: SG Tushar Mehta to represent ED in Anil Deshmukh’s petition

Shoddy repair work of roads, substandard materials reasons for potholes: Ulhasnagar residents
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP