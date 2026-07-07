VASAI-VIRAR: Over five days of torrential rain have pushed the Vasai-Virar region to the brink, with thousands of residents left stranded as five feet of floodwater enters neighbourhoods, homes plunged into darkness for over 48 hours, mobile phones running out of charge and food supplies beginning to rot as road, rail and electricity networks collapsed on Monday.

48 hours without power, 5-ft floods bring Vasai-Virar to a halt

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With nearly 90% of Naigaon, Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar without electricity since Saturday, residents struggled to work from home, contact family members, while commuters found themselves marooned as trains remained suspended and roads disappeared under floodwaters.

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) appealed to residents to remain indoors and venture out only if absolutely necessary. Civic officials warned that wading through contaminated floodwaters posed serious risks, particularly in Global City, Pushpanagar, Old Viva Vidyalaya, Bolinj Road and Chandansar in Virar, where waist-deep water was reported.

Flooding was also reported on Tulinj Road, Nagindas Pada, Vijay Nagar, Wakanpada, Dhaniv Baug, Galanagar, Achole and the Nalasopara ST depot. In Vasai, Devtalav, Bhuigaon, Arnala Road, Girij, Bangli Road, Sativali, Range Naka, Bhoydapada, Gokhivare and the Evershine area remained submerged.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic came to a standstill in Naigaon West, Star City and Suntec in Naigaon East, Perra Nagar, Wakipada, Chinchoti Kolhi and Kaman-Bhiwandi Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic came to a standstill in Naigaon West, Star City and Suntec in Naigaon East, Perra Nagar, Wakipada, Chinchoti Kolhi and Kaman-Bhiwandi Road. {{/usCountry}}

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Floodwaters entered several homes and shops, particularly in the newly developed Madhuvan City in Vasai East, where cars were submerged. Rescue teams helped residents cross flooded roads using ropes tied across strong water currents.

VVCMC officials said emergency teams remained on the ground. “Citizens have been appealed not to panic and immediately contact the Disaster Management Cell of the Municipal Corporation in case of emergencies,” a civic officer said, adding that tractors had been deployed to transport residents while SRPF personnel were assisting rescue operations, particularly in the completely submerged Gass Road area.

Elsewhere in Palghar district, Palghar and Wada talukas witnessed intense rainfall that triggered flood-like conditions, with water levels reaching nearly six feet in several parts of Palghar city.

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Roads linking Palghar with Boisar, Manor and Mahim-Kelwe remained submerged for much of the day, while gusty winds disrupted electricity supply across most of Palghar tehsil.

Western Railway suburban and long-distance services remained severely affected after floodwaters reached platform level at several stations. Rising water near the Kelwe station bridge forced suspension of train services, while Nalasopara, Saphale and Palghar stations remained inundated. Several outstation trains were short-terminated.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway remained operational, although stretches near Manor and Saphale continued to remain waterlogged.

VVCMC commissioner Prithviraj BP said nearly half of the city’s average July rainfall had already been recorded within five days. “Between 5.30 pm on Sunday and 5.30 pm on Monday alone, the city received more than 350 mm of rainfall,” he said, adding that rail services had stopped and cellphone connectivity remained a major challenge.

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The civic body said tractors and fire tenders had become the primary mode of transport in many flooded areas, with around 50 tractors deployed, including as ambulances.

Officials said diesel was being arranged to keep hospital ICUs operational amid prolonged power outages. While no deaths were reported in the VVCMC limits, one person was injured in a wall collapse.

VVCMC officials said the city had initially received one unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was later shifted to Raigad. One unit of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was expected to arrive early on Tuesday. Many commuters were seen walking along railway tracks from Mira-Bhayander to reach home.

Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar additional commissioner of police Sanjay Shintre said water levels of one to two feet were reported across several parts of the city. “In the jurisdiction of Valiv police station alone, nearly 60 people have been shifted to safer places,” he said, adding that severe waterlogging in Nalasopara had brought traffic to a halt.

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Kelwa dam leakage sparks panic; 500 shifted as precaution

Yogesh Naik

Palghar: Rumours of a possible breach at the Kelwa Dam in Palghar triggered panic on Monday, leading the administration to shift around 500 residents from eight hamlets to safer locations.

The earthen dam, built in 1981 near Zanzroli village in Palghar taluka, has reached 100% storage capacity. District collector Indurani Jakhar inspected the site and appealed to residents of Pathari Pada, Mandal Pada, Patil Pada, Devshet, Dhondal Pada, Zanzroli, Devi Pada and Kelwa Road western riverside villages to remain alert.

The district administration said the dam currently holds 3.242 million cubic metres of water and a discharge of 2.951 cusecs has begun through the spillway after heavy rainfall increased inflows.

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Officials from the Water Resources Department have been deployed at the site, while the Water Resources, Police and Revenue departments are jointly monitoring the situation. Authorities said the evacuation was purely a precautionary measure and urged residents not to panic.