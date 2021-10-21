Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
48% in Navi Mumbai still to get second vaccination dose against Covid
48% in Navi Mumbai still to get second vaccination dose against Covid

With the response for the first vaccination dose against Covid is less, the Navi Mumbai civic body now focus on giving the second dose to those who have not taken it
The target that Navi Mumbai civic body had received was to vaccinate 11.07 lakh people in the city, and NMMC has managed to give vaccination against Covid to 11.09 lakh with the first dose. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 08:09 PM IST
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Even as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has fulfilled 100% first dose, 48% still remain to get their second dose. The corporation will now focus on the second dose of the people.

The first dose will continue in small numbers as the response has reduced. The target that NMMC had received was to vaccinate 11.07 lakh people in the city while NMMC had managed to vaccinate 11.09 lakh with the first dose.

Of the 11.09 lakh vaccinated with the first dose, only 5.80 lakh (52%) has received their second dose while 48%. “The response for the first dose has decreased drastically and hence we are concentrating on the second. We are now also giving the first dose to those who do not have an Aadhar card of Navi Mumbai,” a medical officer from NMMC said.

According to the official, the state government is only concerned with the total number of target and not as per the age group.

In the age group of 45 years to 59 years, the target given to the corporation is to vaccinate 2,49,600 beneficiaries, of which 2,27,117 (91%) have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,66,018 (73%) with the second. About 1.76 lakh above the age of 60 years is targeted to be vaccinated, of which 93,291 (53%) is recorded to be vaccinated with the first dose.

“Earlier, we had a drive which was for 45 years and above with comorbidities and health care workers (HCW). Many health care workers above the age of 60 years have got vaccinated in the category of HCW and many above the age of 60 got vaccinated under the category of people above 45 with comorbidities. Later, the government changed the categories as per the age group when the vaccination supply improved. Hence, we believe that most of the beneficiaries above 60 years had got vaccinated under the category of 45 and above with comorbidities. Yet, we would be making efforts to try and find the exact number of people vaccinated above the age of 60 by a door-to-door campaign,” the officer added.

Till date, NMMC has received around 10 lakh doses of vaccine, of which 9.01 lakh were Covishield and 99,300 were Covaxin doses. The maximum supply that reached NMMC was in September with 2.28 lakh Covishield doses and 88,180 Covaxin doses.

