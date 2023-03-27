48-year-old dies in police custody

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man – who had been brought for questioning in a child molestation case – died while in the custody of Bandra Police on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Inayat Ali Shehzad Ali Sajan, was detained on Saturday evening in a case related to the physical and sexual assault of a minor, as per sources. While being questioned, he allegedly started to feel suffocated.

The police first offered him some water, the sources added. “However, he still had breathing difficulty, so the cops rushed him to Bhabha Hospital nearby. He passed away while the doctors were attending to him,” they said.

“A resident of Perry Cross Road, the accused had been brought in by the police in a fresh case that was registered earlier this week,” said an officer from Bandra Police Station. “Besides molestation and assault, he was also booked under sections 323 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code in the new case.”

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the matter. It states that the doctors said the accused might have suffered from a heart attack.

In 2014, Inayat Ali was arrested in a similar case. At the time, he had molested the grandson of a famous Bollywood actor living in a posh Bandra society. After being caught by the police based on his images captured on CCTV, Inayat Ali then confessed to having molested other children in the area as well.