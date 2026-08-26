Mumbai, The fourth edition of Art Mumbai will be held from November 12-15 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here with the participation of 94 exhibitors in its largest iteration till date.

4th edition of 'Art Mumbai' to begin from November 12

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The modern and contemporary art fair will see the participation of 73 Indian and 21 international galleries, of which six international galleries are making their debut, including Perrotin, Richard Saltoun, Night Gallery, Rizq Art Gallery, Niru Ratnam, and Rajiv Menon Contemporary.

The returning international galleries include Lisson Gallery and Galleria Continua.

"Over three editions, we have seen Art Mumbai grow in scale and reach, while retaining its focus on discovery - of artists, ideas and new work. As the fair evolves, we are seeing more people engage with art in different ways, from discovering artists for the first time to building on collections they have nurtured over years.

"At its heart, Art Mumbai is where collections take shape," co-founders Minal Vazirani, Dinesh Vazirani, Nakul Dev Chawla and Conor Macklin, said in a collective statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian contingent will have 62 returning galleries including Experimenter, Chemould Prescott Road, DAG, Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery. The 11 Indian exhibitors debuting this year are Gallery Maskara, Phillips Antiques, Pristine Contemporary, Muziris Contemporary, Kumar Gallery and Gallery Veda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian contingent will have 62 returning galleries including Experimenter, Chemould Prescott Road, DAG, Nature Morte and Vadehra Art Gallery. The 11 Indian exhibitors debuting this year are Gallery Maskara, Phillips Antiques, Pristine Contemporary, Muziris Contemporary, Kumar Gallery and Gallery Veda. {{/usCountry}}

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The upcoming art fair will feature established modern masters, important contemporary practices and emerging artists, offering a broad view of the region's art landscape.

Alongside the gallery presentations, the fair will present a programme of talks, guided walks, sculpture, performances and cultural programming.

The 'Speaker Series' will bring together artists, curators, collectors and cultural voices to examine developments across the Indian and South Asian art ecosystem, while guided walks will offer visitors a closer look at artists and practices presented across the fair.

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The fair will also feature expanded Foundation presentations, including Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Saffronart Foundation.

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