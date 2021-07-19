Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 4-year-old boy drowns due to flooding from heavy rainfall in Thane
mumbai news

4-year-old boy drowns due to flooding from heavy rainfall in Thane

The accident happened in Thane’s Ulhasnagar township, and the minor’s body was fished out and sent to a government hospital for a postmortem report, an official at the police control room said.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 03:31 PM IST
At least four separate incidents of wall collapse were also reported in Thane city after the heavy rainfall.

A four-old boy drowned after he was swept away into a rain-triggered swollen drain in Maharashtra’s Thane on Sunday, an official at the police control said, news agency PTI reported.

Following the accident in Thane’s Ulhasnagar township, the boy’s body was fished out and sent to a government hospital for a postmortem report, the official added. The PTI report also said that a case of accidental death was lodged in the matter.

Heavy rains lashed Thane and Palghar districts on Sunday night and Monday morning, leading to flooding in several places in the regions. Between 9.30pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday, Thane received 151.33mm rain, PTI reported citing an official from the local civic control room. Palghar, on the other hand, received 108.67mn showers during the same time period.

At least four separate incidents of wall collapse were also reported in Thane city after the heavy rainfall. According to PTI, the compound wall of a housing society and another residential building wall in Kalwa collapsed on Sunday. Besides, an at least 15 feet wall of a compound collapsed in Wagle Estate area, crushing four auto-rickshaws in the process. A watchman was injured after a tree fell on him at a residential complex in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road.

As many as 18 areas in Thane and neighbouring Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Mumbra townships reported waterlogging incidents in the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, there has been a drop in the intensity of rainfall in the state capital of Mumbai on Monday, a day after a second thunderstorm led to the downpour of 235mm rain in just only a few hours in the city. At least 31 people died due to rain-triggered landslides, house collapses and electrocutions in the city on Sunday.

Also Read | Rainfall continues in Mumbai, intensity reduces

Besides, local train services that were affected on Sunday owing to the heavy rainfall, have resumed. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city till July 23. IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 48 hours.

