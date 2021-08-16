5 held for killing youth, assaulting his friend in Mumbai

Dindoshi police have arrested five people for allegedly attacking two men with choppers, hockey sticks and sickle on Thursday. One of the youths succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

According to Dindoshi police officers, Armaan Khan, 29, and his friend Asif Shaikh were sitting near their house at Gokuldham around 1.30am on Wednesday when one of the accused, Abhi Pawar, approached them and threatened that he would seek revenge from Khan over a previous enmity. The two men then left the spot.

However, the next day, when the duo was near the Dambar Company compound at Malad (East), Pawar, his mother Nagubai, 47, and father Margappa, 48, reached the spot and began abusing Khan. When Khan confronted them, Pawar called his three friends who were nearby and started assaulting the victims. Pawar then picked up a sickle and attacked Shaikh on his head. Margappa, too, assaulted Shaikh with a bamboo stick, injuring his head. Pawar then attacked Khan in his stomach, shoulders and hands.

The other accused – Akash Pawar, Hussain Khan and an unidentified person – also began assaulting Khan and Pawar stabbed him with a chopper. The six then fled the spot. Some locals rushed the two to a hospital and they were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

On Sunday, after Khan died, Dindoshi police arrested Pawar, his parents, Akash and Hussain on murder and attempt to murder charges. “We are on the lookout for the sixth, who is absconding,” said an officer from Dindoshi police station.