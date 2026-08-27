50 booked after stone-pelting, clash in Lalbaug-Parel

MUMBAI: Around 50 unidentified people have been booked after two groups clashed in Lalbaug-Parel on Wednesday night following an argument that began over a traffic challan, police said. The groups allegedly pelted stones and damaged banners, leaving some people and policemen with minor injuries.

Mumbai, India. Aug 27, 2026 - Heavy police security outside Takia Masjid in Parel after a clash between two groups last night during the Eid procession. Mumbai, India Aug 27, 2026. (Photoby Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Police said the trouble began when traffic personnel stopped a two-wheeler for allegedly carrying three people and issued a challan. Another vehicle owner reportedly supported the action, leading to an argument.

A group of bikers returning from an Eid procession was passing through the area when the dispute escalated, police said. More people joined the confrontation and the two groups allegedly began clashing.

Banners were torn and stones were pelted during the confrontation. Police used a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd and separate the groups.

“We have registered cases in the matter. Some policemen have also suffered minor injuries,” a police officer said.

Senior Mumbai Police officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma, reached the spot following the clashes.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of the incident and called a high-level meeting to review security arrangements ahead of the upcoming festivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of the incident and called a high-level meeting to review security arrangements ahead of the upcoming festivals. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are investigating the incident and working to identify those involved.