5,039 new Covid-19 cases in Thane district, 39 die

Thane district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.69 per cent now, an official said. So far, 3,42,069 patients have recuperated, which took the recovery rate to 84.23 per cent.
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A health worker taking a swab sample from a shopkeeper for a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test in Chennai on April 10. As per the health ministry, 10 states - Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan - are showing a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases. They accounted for 82.82% of the new infections on April 10.(Arun Sankar / AFP)

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) With the addition of 5,039 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,06,093, an official said on Saturday. These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As 39 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 6,864.

Thane district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.69 per cent now, he added. So far, 3,42,069 patients have recuperated, which took the recovery rate to 84.23 per cent.

There are 57,160 active cases of coronavirus in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 64,453, while the death toll is 1,290 now, another official said.

