51 vaccination centres remain closed in Mumbai today

Fifty-one Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai were closed on Friday amid a shortage of doses in the city, officials said. Some of the operational centres were likely to declare they are out of stock during the day and close their operations, they added. Effectively 69 vaccination centres were working in the city on Friday morning.

Mumbai has 120 vaccine centres, which have been conducting over 200 sessions daily.

Assistant Commissioner (G/North ward) Kiran Dighavkar tweeted late on Thursday: “Vaccination centres which will be operational in Mumbai on 9 April [Friday], 2021. However, due to limited stock, this might exhaust at early, and few centres will be declared out of stock.” Dighavkar added all centres will start vaccinations at full capacity as soon as possible.

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation vaccinated 56,909 people. As many as 51,433 received their first doses, and 5476 the second.

To be sure, while overall supplies may be there at the state level, individual centres may run out of stock on account of how the states manage their replenishment.

Maharashtra was among the states that on Thursday warned they would run out of coronavirus vaccines in the next few days and were forced to shut inoculation centres.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan reiterated there was no shortage, and the country has over 43 million doses in stock or in the pipeline. He called for “an end to fear-mongering”.