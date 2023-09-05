Man arrested for firing at security guard over land dispute in Kurla

MUMBAI: A 51-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly firing at a private security guard over a property dispute. The bullet missed the security guard, Mittu Kumar Shaikh, 41, who escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm when the accused, Mustakin Shaikh, had an argument with some people over a property dispute as he wanted to grab a piece of the government land in the Kurla scrap area in Mandale, said Mahadev Koli, senior inspector, Mankhurd police station.

The land, which belongs to the government, is encroached upon by the local goons as dumping scrap, and later, they construct shanties. During the argument, Mustakin pulled a pistol and fired a round at Shaikh, but the bullet missed him and passed from near his ear, said Koli.

“After firing the round, the accused threw the pistol somewhere, which has not been recovered yet,” said Koli.

A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act and remanded in police custody till September 8.

