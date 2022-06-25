52-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by speeding SUV

Bhiwandi: A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in Bhiwandi on Friday night. The driver of the vehicle is absconding, according to cops, who have seized the car.

The deceased has been identified as Mustaque Nasir Ahmad Pathan, who lived with his family in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at the Sallauddin Complex near Samadiya School on Friday night when the man was heading to a nearby market for shopping.

Police said that the driver was speeding up and ran the man over in the area. Following this, the victim sustained severe leg and waist injuries. After the incident, the driver fled the spot and left the vehicle. Seeing this, the passer-by rushed to the rescue of the man and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Shankar Shinde, assistant police inspector said, “We have seized the vehicle, have alerted the RTO office about the vehicle, and will get the details of the owner soon.”

The accused was booked under section 304(A) 279, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.