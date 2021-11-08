5.35L still to take first vaccination dose against Covid in Thane: TMC

While the neighbouring Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has claimed to have completed 100% vaccination target with the first dose, the vaccination drive in Thane is still lagging behind.

More than 5.35 lakh people have still not taken even a single dose of the vaccine till date, says the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The corporation has now chalked out different initiatives to ensure that the entire population is vaccinated with at least the first dose by November 30.

As per the health department records, around 11,74,990 people have taken their first dose, which is around 69%, while 6,75,753 lakh people have taken their second dose. Around 4,99,237 are still to take the second. The department informed that 5.35 lakh have not taken even a single dose.

Thane mayor, Naresh Mhaske, said, “We have started a campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ (knock on each door), wherein health workers, Asha workers and nurses will go to each house to find out how many of them have not taken their doses. They will also immediately vaccinate those residents who have not taken their first dose or are due for the second. We have formed 167 teams for the same.”

An awareness campaign will also be taken in Mumbra and Rabodi where the vaccination per cent is low.

Mhaske added, “The awareness drives will be held even in schools and colleges through the teachers. Students will take the message of vaccination back home and appeal to their parents to get vaccinated.”