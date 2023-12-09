54 fined for garbage burning, bonfires in November

Mumbai: Fifty-four Mumbaikars were fined ₹100 each for burning garbage and making bonfires in housing societies. This action was carried as part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) air pollution mitigation measures.

New Delhi , India - December 04 2023: People huddle around a bonfire to keep themselves warm amid a foggy morning and cold weather at Mayur vihar phase 1 Yamuna Khadar, in New Delhi , India on Monday, December 04 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main offenders from November 4-28 were security guards and watchmen of housing societies and hotels, who lit bonfires at night using wood, plywood, tree branches, vehicle tyres and plastic. M east ward in Govandi, where the city’s highest air quality index figures were recorded during this period, had the maximum number of offenders at 19. It was followed by B ward in Dongri with 11 offenders, and P north ward in Malad west with five offenders.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

No violations were reported in A ward in Colaba, E ward in Byculla, G north ward in Dadar, H east ward in Bandra east, H west ward in Bandra west, K west ward in Juhu and L ward in Kurla.

An official from the solid waste management department said though the fine was introduced to curb the menace of vagrants lighting fires in public places, it does not count as a pollution mitigation measure. “Hence the fine amount has been kept at ₹100,” said the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMC wants housing societies to provide blankets to security guards, fearing that dip in temperatures in the ensuing weeks could contribute to more instances of bonfire and garbage burning. The civic body is also likely to launch a mobile app this week where citizens can check AQI levels, mitigation measures, number of construction sites covered and other details.

CM Eknath Shinde had urged BMC to explore the possibilities of cloud seeding and artificial rain, taking a cue from Delhi. The corporation has already prepared an expression of interest and will invite tenders on the same shortly.