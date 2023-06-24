55-year-old dies as truck hits bike while overtaking

MUMBAI: A 55-year-old pillion rider was crushed to death under the rear wheel of a truck when the driver hit them from behind while overtaking their two-wheeler on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar on Thursday.

The truck hit the motorcycle from behind and the father and son were thrown off the bike. (Stock Pic)

The incident took place around 9.30pm when the victim was on his way home along with his son on their motorcycle.

The victim identified as Rajkumar Soni was declared dead when he was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital by his son, Saurabh, 27, who was riding the bike.

When they reached the Western Express Highway near Ovaripada Metro station, he saw that a truck was trying to overtake their motorcycle. The truck hit the motorcycle from behind and Saurabh and Soni were thrown off the bike. Saurabh fell on the right side of the road and his father on the left, said a police officer.

Saurabh said that he saw his father being run over by the truck and immediately called his mother and uncle to inform them of the accident. With the help of passersby, the truck driver was asked to get off the truck.

The Dahisar police have registered a case against Abdul Qadir Khan for causing death due to negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested the driver of the truck and are investigating to find out whether the truck was speeding,” said a police officer

