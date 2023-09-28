Navi Mumbai

55-year-old school van driver hangs self in Vashi garden

A 55-year-old school van driver was found dead on Wednesday morning in the NMMC garden of Vashi at sector 28.

The deceased identified as Sharad Khanderao Kharade, was a resident of a chawl in sector 7, Vashi. According to police, one of the friends of Kharade, who is an auto driver, has told police that he had seen Kharade at around 5 am, walking from his residence. “The friend asked Kharade where he was going, but he did not answer anything and walked away. By around 7 am, we got a call from the control room wherein a passerby had called and informed about a man seen hanging from a tree in the garden. Our team then rushed to the spot immediately,” police sub inspector Sameer Bagade from Vashi Police Station said.

In the preliminary investigations, the police has found that the deceased was depressed about his health condition and was also stressed about loan that he had taken from a ‘pathpedhi’, a small lending institution. “He was suffering from kidney stone and also recently he had met with an accident in which he injured his shoulder. We are not aware about the loan amount, but his brother has confirmed that the deceased was tensed over repaying the amount,” the officer added. The family of the deceased was at Satara when he took the extreme step. He is survived by his wife and a 20-year-old son. The brother who also says in Vashi, had reached the spot after the police informed about the incident and identified the person hanging. The deceased was taken to Vashi Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital wherein he was declared dead. The body was then claimed by his brother Randheer Khanderao Kharade (48). An accidental death case has been registered with Vashi police and the further investigations are on.

