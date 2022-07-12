58-year-old dies as ‘kachcha’ house collapses in heavy rainfall in Raigad district

One person died after his house collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Jambulpada, Katkari Wadi in Uran taluka of Raigad district. The deceased, identified as Ram Katkari (58) from the tribal community, lived with his wife, Suman (50), and three children.

“On Tuesday morning, when it had started to rain heavily, he was at home with his wife and 27-year-old son Navnath. Their home was a ‘kachcha’ home and collapsed due to the heavy showers. He died on the spot, his wife sustained minor injuries while his son had no injuries,” Bhausaheb Andhare, Uran Tehsildar, said.

Jambulpada had a total of eight houses of which the first one was of Katkari. The remaining seven houses are located 25m further from his house.

Following the incident, the Asha workers and the tehsildar visited the area. “The family has shifted to their relative’s house. Since last week, there has been heavy rainfall with the highest being 140mm two days back, due to which the house was getting soaked in water and collapsed,” Andhare added.

Meanwhile, at Khopoli in Khalapur taluka, the Khopoli-Pali bridge going towards Tuksai village was shut due to the swelling of river Amba. Besides, Kundalika river in Roha and Patalganga river at Khalapur also crossed the danger mark. On Tuesday, Raigad district received 94.20mm rainfall.