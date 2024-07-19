58-year-old mowed down by bus in Bhayandar

MUMBAI: A 58-year-old woman was mowed down by a Mira-Bhayandar municipal transport bus on Thursday evening when she was waiting for the bus along with her husband. Durga Devi Bhisht, 58.

The incident occurred around 6pm in the Bandarwadi area, when Durga Devi Bhisht, was waiting at the Bandarwadi junction with her husband when a bus mowed her down after hitting two autorickshaws. Bhisht was rushed to the civic hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

“We have arrested the bus driver and are in the process of registering an FIR,” said Dheeraj Koli, senior police inspector of Navghar police station.

The bus driver informed the police that he lost control of the vehicle immediately after turning the ignition key. Following the incident, residents threw stones at the bus, causing damage to its windshield and windows. Only then did the driver stop and reverse the bus, said Kohli.