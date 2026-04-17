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59 HDIL flats at Virar owned by IL&FS up for auction

The inventory includes 14 three-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, all located in Phase 2 of Residency Park, a residential complex about 2.5 km from Virar railway station

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: As many as 59 flats in Virar owned by debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) have been put up for sale through an e-auction, according to sources in the real estate industry.

59 HDIL flats at Virar owned by IL&FS up for auction

The inventory includes 14 three-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, all located in Phase 2 of Residency Park, a residential complex about 2.5 km from Virar railway station.

People familiar with the development said the reserve prices have been set slightly below prevailing market rates. A one-bedroom flat has a reserve price of 30 lakh, compared to an estimated resale value of 32 lakh. Two-bedroom units are priced at 40 lakh against a market value of around 50 lakh, while three-bedroom flats have a reserve price of 50 lakh, compared to roughly 65 lakh in the market.

“Those interested in buying these flats must first complete a non-disclosure undertaking process,” said a person aware of the developments. “Such individuals and companies will then be permitted to participate in an e-auction to be conducted at a later date.” Applicants will be given access to request-for-proposal documents and detailed property information prior to the auction.

Beyond Virar, IL&FS has been monetising assets across India as part of its debt resolution. The group has sold properties in Mumbai—including Bandra Kurla Complex, Prabhadevi and Bandra—as well as in cities such as Hyderabad and Delhi, and in states including Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

IL&FS defaulted in 2018 due to a combination of corporate governance lapses, poor risk management practices, manipulated financial reporting and regulatory inefficiencies. Its collapse caused severe distress in India’s non-banking financial sector. By November 2025, the company had repaid 48,463 crore of its total debt of 99,355 crore.

 
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