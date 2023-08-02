5-member panel formed to investigate shooting incident

Mumbai: A five-member committee headed by Sanjay Sankrityayan, additional director general, RPF, has been given a three-week deadline to investigate the shooting incident in Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express and chalk out solutions to prevent similar incidents in future. Senior rail officials are a part of the high-level committee, which had its first meeting in Churchgate on Tuesday.

The subjects up for discussion in subsequent meetings will be: working hours, use of weapons and patrolling of trains. “The railway officials have to tread carefully to avoid any adverse repercussion on the working (system),” said a senior official on condition of anonymity. Discussions around work schedules are crucial as the force has 15-20% vacancies. So, the RPF posse that is part of the escort team also patrols the same set of trains for seven days at a stretch.

“They have to inspect the train, its passengers, look for criminal elements, if any, in two separate trains at night following which they are given a day off. Apart from this, in Mumbai, they also have to man local trains, detect crimes and perform other duties,” said another rail official.

The escort teams are posted to their designated location to man railway stations or workshops after completing their night patrolling inside long distance trains. Sources said the committee is likely to discuss weapons and ammunition given to the RPF staff. It might also look into its personnel’s physical and mental health; they may be encouraged to practice yoga, which are rarely conducted.

Other officers on the committee are: PC Sinha, PCSC of WR, Ajoy Sadany, PCSC of CR, Narsingh, PCCM of NWR, Dr JP Rawat, PCMD of NCR, and Prabhat, PCPO of WCR.

