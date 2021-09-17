5-year-old boy falls into well in Dombivli, dies

A 5-year-old boy died after he fell into a well at Dombivili’s Khambalpada on Thursday. The boy identified as Siddharth Kanangatt, was declared dead at Shastri Nagar civic hospital.

Tilak Nagar police said the incident took place when the boy was playing in his residence premises around 10.30am. His family searched for him in the premises when he did not return and later in the afternoon found him inside the well.

“The family managed to pull out the boy from the well and take him to the hospital, however he was declared dead on arrival there. We are investigating the matter. As of now, it looks like an accidental death,” said an officer of Tilak Nagar police station.