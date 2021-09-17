Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5-year-old boy falls into well in Dombivli, dies
mumbai news

5-year-old boy falls into well in Dombivli, dies

A 5-year-old boy died after he fell into a well at Khambalpada, Dombivli on Thursday. The boy identified as Siddharth Kanangatt, was declared dead at Shastri Nagar civic hospital.
By Sajana Nambiar, Dombivli
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Tilak Nagar police said the incident took place when the boy was playing in his residence in Dombivli. (For representation.)

A 5-year-old boy died after he fell into a well at Dombivili’s Khambalpada on Thursday. The boy identified as Siddharth Kanangatt, was declared dead at Shastri Nagar civic hospital.

Tilak Nagar police said the incident took place when the boy was playing in his residence premises around 10.30am. His family searched for him in the premises when he did not return and later in the afternoon found him inside the well.

“The family managed to pull out the boy from the well and take him to the hospital, however he was declared dead on arrival there. We are investigating the matter. As of now, it looks like an accidental death,” said an officer of Tilak Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maratha group keen on alliance with BJP

‘Stock in blood banks in Maharashtra to last for a week’

Mumbai housing societies unable to hold annual general meeting without audit report

Maharashtra govt suspends Anil Deshmukh’s pvt secretary Sanjeev Palande from services
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP