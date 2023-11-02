5-year-old boy found dead in play area of plush Dombivli township

Dombivli: A five-year-old boy was found dead from suspected internal head injuries after leaping off a toy installation in the play zone of a prominent residential township in Dombivli on Tuesday night, the Manpada police said on Wednesday.

Police sources said, while the boy was accompanied by his mother to the play area in the clubhouse, the housing society does not allow parents to chaperone their children while at play. They are looked after by caretakers.

The incident occurred at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, when other kids were also at play. He is suspected to have suffered internal head injuries when he jumped off an installation. No one noticed him initially, and when the caretaker found him lying unconscious later, he alerted the family.

The boy, whose name police did not disclose, was rushed to AIMS Hospital in Dombivli where he was declared dead during treatment. He was subsequently referred to Rukhmanibai Hospital, in Kalyan, for post-mortem. The body was handed over to the family for final rites last night.

Dnyaoba Suryavanshi, assistant police inspector, Manpada police station, said, “Preliminary investigation showed that only kids in the age group of three and six are allowed in the kids’ zone. The activities include jumping, boxing etc. Parents are not allowed in the enclosure and two caretakers are deployed to take care of the children.”

The investigating officer added, statements of the parents and caretakers were yet to be recorded. “The family is traumatised by the incident. We will soon record their statement. We are awaiting the post-mortem report,” he said, adding that they were in the process of checking the CCTV footage of the incident.

Ashok Honmane, senior PI, Manpada police station, said, “An accidental death report has been lodged and further investigations are on. We will register an FIR if anyone is found guilty.”

HT tried to contact the developer for his comments, but he did not respond.

