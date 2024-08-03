MUMBAI: A 60-year-old Andheri resident was critically injured after being stabbed in the abdomen while attempting to intervene in a fight between two men on Thursday night in Andheri East. 60-year-old critically injured while intervening in fight between 2 men

Police officials said that one of the two men assaulted Vinod Tanpure with a knife for “unnecessarily meddling in their matter,” leaving the 60-year-old seriously injured. He is admitted to an intensive care unit at Cooper Hospital and is said to be critical.

The Vile Parle police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the accused, Vijay Pandurang Pangarkar, 50, who also lives in Andheri east and is the victim’s neighbour. Both the victim and the accused knew each other.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Pooja Tanpure, 28, the daughter of the 60-year-old man who was stabbed, Vinod Tanpure, a retiree who worked in the cargo sector.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 8:30 pm. Tanpure had tea at his home around 8 pm and went out telling his wife that he would return in some time. After about 15 to 20 minutes, one of Tanpure’s neighbours, Suraj Kedar, came running home and informed the complainant that a person had stabbed her father in his abdomen.

The complainant and Suraj Kedar then rushed to the spot, near the exit gate of the Business Point building, where her father was lying in a pool of blood near the rickshaw stand on Andheri Sahar Road, and rushed him to Cooper Hospital in an ambulance, said a police officer.

“There was a heated exchange of words between rickshaw driver Shabbir and Vijay Pangarkar over some previous enmity and my father tried to intervene and stop the fight. Pangarkar got angry and in a fit of rage stabbed my father in the abdomen,” said Pooja. “When I reached the spot, he was lying in a pool of blood. He is currently in ICU. Pangarkar lives in the same vicinity,” she added.

“We have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and have arrested him,” said senior inspector Renuka Bua of the Vile Parle police station.