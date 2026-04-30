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60-year-old killed in attack on family in Dombivli

The family of the deceased has refused to take custody of his body until all key accused are arrested

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: The Manpada police have booked 14 members of a family for murder, unlawful assembly and offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 after they allegedly attacked another family with iron rods and sticks, killing a 60-year-old man in Ghariwali area of Dombivli East.

(Shutterstock)

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Tuesday night and four of the accused including three women and a minor have been arrested, while 10 others are absconding, police officers familiar with the case told Hindustan Times. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, the officers said.

The family of the deceased has refused to take custody of his body until all key accused are arrested.

According to the police, around 11.30pm on Tuesday, Dinesh Bama Jadhav received a call from Sahil Jadhav, who allegedly dared him to come outside his house. When Dinesh stepped out, he was allegedly attacked by Sahil and several members of his family.

“Dinesh managed to escape and returned home with torn clothes. When his family members questioned him, he told them that Sahil Jadhav, Mayur Patil and 7-8 others, including women and a minor, had assaulted him,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with leaders from a Dalit organisation demanding immediate arrest of the main accused and other absconding suspects.

Suhas Hemade, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli division said a case has been registered against 14 persons. The three women accused who were arrested after the incident have been remanded to police custody till May 2, the officer said.

“The main accused Mayur Patil is absconding along with several other accused. Efforts are on to trace them,” said Hemade. The motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained, he said.

 
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