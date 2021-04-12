62 private hospitals to restart Covid vaccination drive in Mumbai today

Covid-19 vaccination figures are expected to go up in Mumbai as 62 private hospitals restart their vaccination drive beginning Monday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over the weekend, received 235,000 vaccine doses. The civic body has, on Sunday, given its approval to 62 private hospitals to restart the vaccination drive. These were among the 71 private hospitals where the drive was suspended over vaccine shortage.

According to BMC officials, the remaining nine private hospitals will also purchase the vaccine today following which, they will be permitted to restart vaccination drive starting Tuesday.

In the city, more than 1.6 million citizens have been vaccinated that includes healthcare, and frontline workers. In the city, daily around 50,000 citizens are vaccinated but the number dropped recently because of the shortage of vaccine doses last week.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar to undergo gallbladder surgery today

Meanwhile, the BMC on Sunday said it will now allow private hospitals to set up Covid-19 vaccination camps at private offices too. Speaking on the tie-up with private offices, Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department said, “We will give permissions to private hospitals to tie up with offices having over 100 employees to set up vaccination camps there. This will help us cover maximum citizens in the permitted age group.”

This is in line with Central government’s guidelines, civic officials said.

Dr Gomare added, “There will be a set of protocols to be followed by private hospitals, like having doctors and an emergency vehicle present in case of an adverse effect. The whole process will be carried out as per government guidelines.”

Last Thursday, 25 private vaccination centres were shut owing to the shortage and the number reached over 50 by Friday. On Friday, several government facilities also ran out of vaccine doses due to which, over 50% vaccination centres were shut in the city.