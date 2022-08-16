65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 09:28 PM IST
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was killed by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan Bhiwandi road on August 15; the deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am; he suffered head injuries and died on the spot following the accident
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was killed in a road accident in Bhiwandi on Monday morning. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNB Gupta, Bhiwandi

A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. He suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.

Passers-by alerted the police about the accident and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead before his arrival.

A case has been registered against the driver of the unknown vehicle.

Kiran Wagh, Assistant Police Inspector, said, “We are going through the CCTV footage installed along the road. Once we get the vehicle numbers, we can nab the accused.”

