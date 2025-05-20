Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

65-year-old woman loses 67 lakh in cyber fraud, accused arrested

ByManish Kumar Pathak
May 20, 2025 06:28 AM IST

It was found that ₹16 lakh was deposited to an account owned by a vegetable business trader but operated by the accused

MUMBAI: The South Cyber police arrested a man from Dahisar in connection with a cyber fraud wherein two elderly sisters were allegedly duped of 67 lakh under the pretext of share market investment.

One accused was arrested from Dahisar, the other one, from Mangaluru, is absconding/ (Shutterstock)
One accused was arrested from Dahisar, the other one, from Mangaluru, is absconding/ (Shutterstock)

The accused were identified as Salid Mohammad Shaikh and Mohit Bhojraj. Bhojraj, a Dahisar resident, was handling over 20 bank accounts and had provided Shaikh with 19 bank accounts to use in the cyber fraud. Shaikh, a resident of Mangaluru in Karnataka, is absconding, said a police officer.

According to the police, the complainant, 65, lives in the Girgaon area with her mother and sister. Her mobile number was added to a WhatsApp group in January, and the group members shared screenshots of their investment profits. The complainant, influenced by the screenshots, discussed investing with her sister. The group admin, who went by Shruti Baheti, reached out to the complainant to boast about testimonies from her clients and convinced her to invest.

The two sisters, sold by the opportunity, began working on formalities for opening a Demat account as per Baheti’s instructions. They began investing money by transferring a total of 67.15 lakh directly to cyber frauds. Their virtual accounts showed profits of 1.88 lakh, added the official.

They suspected foul play after they could find a way to withdraw the money. They contacted Baheti and explained that they needed to withdraw 50 lakh. Baheti then told them that they must pay tax on the profits first. The cyber fraud began forcing them to transfer more money under the pretext of charges till the sisters realised they were duped, said the official.

After they approached the police, they reached out to the police helpline 1930 and a case was registered with the South Cyber police station under the charges of cheating along with IT Act. During investigation, the police followed the money trail from bank transactions. It was found that 16 lakh was deposited to an account owned by Hemant Mali, a vegetable business trader. However, Bhojraj was the one operating this account.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 65-year-old woman loses 67 lakh in cyber fraud, accused arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On