68-year-old struck dies after being struck lightning following sudden rain in Thane district
mumbai news

68-year-old struck dies after being struck lightning following sudden rain in Thane district

The man died after being struck by lightning during the sudden rain in the Thane district on Wednesday night; the deceased was struck by lightning near the Gopaldham building in Ganesh Nagar, Diva
A 68-year-old died after being struck by lightning during Wednesday night’s sudden rain in Thane district. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 08:34 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

A 68-year-old man died after being struck by lightning during the sudden downpour in the Thane district on Wednesday night.

According to the Mumbra Police, the deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Ambare. Officials said that Ambare was hit by lightning near the Gopaldham building in Ganesh Nagar, Diva. He was rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead before admission.

“Ambare’s body was later moved to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The autopsy report was received on Thursday and it confirmed him being struck by lightning as the cause of death,” an officer with the Mumbra Police said, adding that an Accidental Death Report has been registered in connection with the matter.

The Thane District Collector’s office has issued a warning, asking people to be cautious and not step out during thundershowers from Thursday to October 12.

