6,923 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Mumbai in highest spike since pandemic

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Health workers at Covid 19 testing centre in Pune, on Sunday. health staff are one of the priority vaccine beneficiaries.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Mumbai reported 6,923 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities, taking the tally to 398,674 and the death toll to 11,649 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin on Sunday. Mumbai also recorded 3,380 recoveries, taking the number of patients recovered in the city to 340,935. The active cases in the city reached 45,140.

In order to check the spread, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, including Mumbai, from Sunday, under its 'Mission Begin Again' program. Thackeray also instructed officials to be prepared to impose lockdown-like restrictions if people fail to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He said the coronavirus cases are surging as people are not taking the guidelines seriously. "That is why strict steps like lockdowns are being considered," he added.

The state government has also decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions till April 15.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus disease cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to scale up testing, increase the number of beds and accelerate Covid-19 vaccination.

The Maharashtra government has announced a ban on all gatherings. It has also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8pm to 7am beginning Sunday night and people will also not be allowed to visit beaches between 8pm to 7am.

