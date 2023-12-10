7 wagons of goods train derail near Mumbai; mail express traffic hit
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Seven wagons of goods train derail near Kasara
Seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Down line on Sunday evening, railway officials said.
The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, they said.
While mail express traffic on Kasara to Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line is affected, the incident did not disturb suburban services, they said.
Igatpuri to Kasara Up section traffic is running, the officials said, adding that accident relief trains have been moved to the site.