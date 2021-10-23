Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
70-year-old woman attacked by brokers in Ulhasnagar, 1 held

Elderly woman in Ulhasnagar attacked with blade by two brokers who visited her to settle a deal to sell her house on Friday evening; one of them has been arrested
A 70-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar was attacked by two brokers after she rejected the deal they came with to sell her house. One of the brokers has been arrested while search is on for the other. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:49 PM IST
By Anamika Gharat, Ulhasnagar

A 70-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar was attacked with a blade by two brokers who visited her to settle a deal to sell her house on Friday evening.

Vithalwadi police have arrested one of the accused and further investigation is on.

The victim is seriously injured on her head, hands and neck, and is undergoing treatment. The victim was identified as Madhu Golani, 70, resident of Alankar Apartment of Camp No. 4 of Ulhasnagar. She lives alone and for the past eight months, she has been searching for a buyer for her house. She informed a few brokers for the same.

Police said that on Friday evening, two brokers, Ganesh Suhanda and Ravi Talreja, visited her house with a deal that was rejected by the Golani. They forced her to give the original documents of the flat, which again she refused.

An officer from Vithalwadi police station said, “The accused then indulged her in talking and went to the bedroom balcony. They called her to show leakage over there and after Golani went inside, both held her and beat her up holding her mouth. They attacked her with a sharp blade and knife on her head, neck and cut her left wrist four times before fleeing. Some residents took Golani to the hospital. She is undergoing treatment and the condition is serious. We arrested Suhanda and search is on for Talreja.”

